Daughter’s Story About Mother Ending Toxic Marriage Wins Hearts Online

The user's story about her mother ending a toxic marriage and remarrying is being shared widely.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Daughter shares story about her mother remarrying after ending toxic relationship.</p></div>
A lot of users are sharing a story from Twitter where a daughter is talking about how her mother chose to remarry after ending her toxic marriage that lasted for almost 15 years.

The user, @alphaw1fe, has shared photos of her mother and narrated the story and shared a photo where her mother is getting her mehendi done and writes, "can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY"

She also talked about she and her brother were initially against the marriage but are now happy to have a father figure.

Her story has resonated with netizens who have applauded her mom for taking this step and congratulated the family.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

