Grammys: Twitter Lauds Lilly Singh's Message Supporting Farmers

It has been 108 days since farmers have been protesting in India against the Centre's new farm bills. From Rihanna to Greta Thunberg and Lilly Singh, celebrities from across the globe have been extending their support to the farmers.

Drawing more attention to the issue, YouTuber Lilly Singh wore a ‘I stand with farmers’ mask to the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2021.

The event took place on 14 March in Los Angeles.

Singh also tweeted the photo of herself posing with the mask.