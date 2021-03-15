Grammys: Twitter Lauds Lilly Singh's Message Supporting Farmers
Lilly Singh shared her photo from the Grammys Red Carpet, and it has gone viral now.
It has been 108 days since farmers have been protesting in India against the Centre's new farm bills. From Rihanna to Greta Thunberg and Lilly Singh, celebrities from across the globe have been extending their support to the farmers.
Drawing more attention to the issue, YouTuber Lilly Singh wore a ‘I stand with farmers’ mask to the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2021.
The event took place on 14 March in Los Angeles.
Singh also tweeted the photo of herself posing with the mask.
Sharing the image she wrote, "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run it." She also mentioned the #IStandWithFarmers hashtag on the post.
The post has since gone viral. Many netizens are lauding Singh’s fearlessness in using her influence and fan base to highlight social issues.
Check out some reactions here:
Singh has been rallying for the Indian farmer for quite some time. In December, in a viral TikTok clip, she urged her massive global fan base to "Stop!" and get informed about the "largest human protest in history" in India.
She said, "I've been talking a lot about farmers' protest happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood and they have been peacefully protesting but have not met with not so peaceful responses," Singh said, pledging her support to the farmers and "right to protest peacefully".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.