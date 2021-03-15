Lilly Singh Wears ‘I Stand With Farmers’ Mask To the Grammys

At the Grammys this year, YouTuber Lilly Singh extended support to the farmers' protests in India by wearing a mask with 'I Stand With Farmers' written on it. Singh has been very vocal about the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

"I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers. #Grammys", Singh wrote on her social media handles alongside the photo.