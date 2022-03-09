Kurnool Police Conducts ‘Pooja’ of Arms and Weapons To Reduce Crime Rate
Due to the increasing crime rate, police in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district conducted a peace prayer.
Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district adopted a unique way of reducing crime rate: performing pooja! The rising crime rates were starting to worry the local Allagadda police and the citizens of the district. In an effort to reduce the number of crimes being committed, the local police decided to conduct a pooja to ward off the evil in the area.
They organized a ‘peace prayer’ at the local police station. This is not an uncommon practice, as police from other districts also conduct these prayers. Ayudha Pujas are conducted to pray for peace, hassle-free work and their weapons and arms. The last time a pooja was conducted was more than 12 months ago, so the locals decided to have one to curb the crime taking place.
According to Times of India, several incidents prompted this step. Two girls were kidnapped last week, there had been an increase in road accidents in the area, a man attacked and injured people near Padakandla, etc. There have also been cases of crimes related to political rivalry as well. These incidents pushed the officers of the police station to conduct the puja. A local well-known priest was called to bless the officers and their weapons and arms, while they all chanted peace mantras.
The puja gave the locals some confidence and left them with the hopes that the crime rates would decrease soon.
(With inputs from Times of India)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.