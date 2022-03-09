Kurnool Police Conducts ‘Pooja’ of Arms and Weapons To Reduce Crime Rate

They organized a ‘peace prayer’ at the local police station. This is not an uncommon practice, as police from other districts also conduct these prayers. Ayudha Pujas are conducted to pray for peace, hassle-free work and their weapons and arms. The last time a pooja was conducted was more than 12 months ago, so the locals decided to have one to curb the crime taking place.

According to Times of India, several incidents prompted this step. Two girls were kidnapped last week, there had been an increase in road accidents in the area, a man attacked and injured people near Padakandla, etc. There have also been cases of crimes related to political rivalry as well. These incidents pushed the officers of the police station to conduct the puja. A local well-known priest was called to bless the officers and their weapons and arms, while they all chanted peace mantras.