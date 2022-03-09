Flipkart Offers Deals on Kitchen Appliances for Women’s Day, Called Out
Flipkart issued an apology for the message amid growing backlash on Twitter.
As brands try to get creative around International Women's Day on 8 March, they often forget that it's not 1990 anymore. While trying to be disruptive, they actually end up being regressive, and Flipkart marks this year's
In a message promoting women's day, Flipkart focussed especially on kitchen appliances deals, something that has offended several customers who received the message.
Several users have posted screenshots of the messages on Twitter and others have also pointed out how sexist the ad was and how it was "perpetuating gender roles".
Flipkart has since issued an apology for the message, saying they "messed up".
