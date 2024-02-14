Valentine's Day: Are Conflicting Political Views a Dating Deal-Breaker?

Ankita, 25, broke up with her boyfriend after he passed a snide remark – “Studying Sociology at Delhi University is turning you into a feminist.”
Gender politics notwithstanding, her political ideology also stood gravely against his radical right-wing outlook, leading to bitter arguments that would often turn personal. The seemingly innocuous comment set off a chain reaction and led to the eventual end of the relationship.
In a 2021 survey, commissioned by Bumble and conducted by YouGov, 46% of respondents claimed they could not date someone whose political views were not aligned with theirs.