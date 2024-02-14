ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

Valentine's Day: Are Conflicting Political Views a Dating Deal-Breaker?

People speak about how much relationships can be affected by politics.

Suchandra Bose
Published
Social Buzz
5 min read
story-hero-img
i
share
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Ankita, 25, broke up with her boyfriend after he passed a snide remark – “Studying Sociology at Delhi University is turning you into a feminist.”

Gender politics notwithstanding, her political ideology also stood gravely against his radical right-wing outlook, leading to bitter arguments that would often turn personal. The seemingly innocuous comment set off a chain reaction and led to the eventual end of the relationship.

In a 2021 survey, commissioned by Bumble and conducted by YouGov, 46% of respondents claimed they could not date someone whose political views were not aligned with theirs. 
0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Valentines Day   Members Only 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Listen to paywalled content
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

Valentine's Day: Are Conflicting Political Views a Dating Deal-Breaker?

People speak about how much relationships can be affected by politics.

Suchandra Bose
Published
Social Buzz
5 min read
story-hero-img
i
share
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Ankita, 25, broke up with her boyfriend after he passed a snide remark – “Studying Sociology at Delhi University is turning you into a feminist.”

Gender politics notwithstanding, her political ideology also stood gravely against his radical right-wing outlook, leading to bitter arguments that would often turn personal. The seemingly innocuous comment set off a chain reaction and led to the eventual end of the relationship.

In a 2021 survey, commissioned by Bumble and conducted by YouGov, 46% of respondents claimed they could not date someone whose political views were not aligned with theirs. 
0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Valentines Day   Members Only 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Listen to paywalled content
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT