'Teri Baaton Mein...' Box Office Day 3: Shahid-Kriti's Film Witnesses Growth

The romantic comedy minted Rs 6.7 crore on its first day, followed by a decent collection of Rs 9.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the film currently stands at Rs 26.85 crore.

In continuation of the report, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has grossed Rs 55.10 crore at the global box office.

The film explores an "impossible love story" between a human and a robot. Shahid plays a robot scientist in the film, and Kriti plays SIFRA, a highly intelligent female robot. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in key roles.

The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.