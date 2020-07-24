Former Gujarat CM Proves Age Is Just a Number With Post COVID Pics
Shankersinh Vaghela recently recovered from COVID.
On Thursday, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela took to social media to share a photo of himself exercising. In the photos, the 80-year-old man can be seen heavy lifting and jogging. This post comes just days after Vaghela was discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.
The photos were tweeted with the caption, "Tan (body) fit + mind fit = life hit"
Take a look:
Netizens were amazed by the politician's strength and motivation! Here's how they reacted:
He proved that "age is just a number" indeed.
Vaghela served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 1996 to 1997. In early July, Vaghela had tested positive for COVID and spent a week recovering in the hospital. He was then discharged and returned to Gandhinagar, the place of his residence. He had taken to social media to thank his followers for praying for his health.
