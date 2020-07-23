Chennai Cop Helps Woman Get Her Job Back After COVID Recovery

An unfortunate reality of the COVID crisis unfolding in the country is the social stigma associated with the disease. Across the country, there have been several incidents when this social stigma has come to light.

Recently, a sanitation worker Radha amma, working in a residential colony in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19. However, when she tried to get back to work after recovering, she faced discrimination from the residents. Thankfully, IPS officer Hari Kiran realised this was happening and helped convince the people to let Radha amma return to work.