Chennai Cop Helps Woman Get Her Job Back After COVID Recovery
Cop helps fight the social stigma associated with COVID.
An unfortunate reality of the COVID crisis unfolding in the country is the social stigma associated with the disease. Across the country, there have been several incidents when this social stigma has come to light.
Recently, a sanitation worker Radha amma, working in a residential colony in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19. However, when she tried to get back to work after recovering, she faced discrimination from the residents. Thankfully, IPS officer Hari Kiran realised this was happening and helped convince the people to let Radha amma return to work.
DCP Adhyar took to social media to share this. He wrote, "I appreciate Hari Kiran IPS, DCP T.Nagar for his commitment in personally convincing the association members to provide employment to Radha amma, who was asked not to report even after recovering from corona."
The official account of IPS Association further elaborated on the incident: Radha amma had been a dedicated worker but the colony association members were hesitant to let her back after she recovered from COVID.
"Radha Amma (a sanitary worker) treated every home as her own but flat association members were hesitant to get her back after she beat COVID. Hari Kiran IPS,DCP T.Nagar convinced the members to provide employment to her."
It's heartwarming to hear about such stories but perhaps, the lesson here is that one must react logically and not let their fears and apprehensions get in the way of being human. Radha amma should have been discriminated against for having COVID, even after she recovered from the disease.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.