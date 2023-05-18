ADVERTISEMENT

Desi Twitter Hilariously Realises That Nick Jonas And Raghav Chadha Are Related

A tweet read, "when nick jonas and raghav chadha can be brother in laws, anything is possible - brave new world"

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Desi Twitter Hilariously Realises That Nick Jonas And Raghav Chadha Are Related
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha have been consistently making headlines, ever since their private engagement ceremony on 15 May.

As pictures and videos of the duo's sublime engagement event flooded the internet, some were struck by the realization that Parineeti cementing her bond with Raghav also means that him and Priyanka Chopra's husband American pop star, Nick Jonas are now related.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra are sisters, Chadha and Jonas are now brothers-in-law or as Twitter calls it, 'sadu bhai'.

As soon as the realization sank in, netizens flocked to Twitter to express their bewilderment. A Twitter user wrote, "when nick jonas and raghav chadha can be brother in laws, anything is possible - brave new world" while another hilariously imagined the two men meeting at Chopra weddings and complaining about family events.

Check other reactions here:

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×