Desi Twitter Hilariously Realises That Nick Jonas And Raghav Chadha Are Related

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha have been consistently making headlines, ever since their private engagement ceremony on 15 May.
As pictures and videos of the duo's sublime engagement event flooded the internet, some were struck by the realization that Parineeti cementing her bond with Raghav also means that him and Priyanka Chopra's husband American pop star, Nick Jonas are now related.
Since Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra are sisters, Chadha and Jonas are now brothers-in-law or as Twitter calls it, 'sadu bhai'.
As soon as the realization sank in, netizens flocked to Twitter to express their bewilderment. A Twitter user wrote, "when nick jonas and raghav chadha can be brother in laws, anything is possible - brave new world" while another hilariously imagined the two men meeting at Chopra weddings and complaining about family events.
Check other reactions here:
