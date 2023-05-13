ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Delhi Ahead of Raghav Chadha & Parineeti's Engagement

Parineeti & Raghav's engagement will reportedly take place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Delhi Ahead of Raghav Chadha & Parineeti's Engagement
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on Saturday, 13 May. The engagement is taking place in New Delhi.

Ahead of the ceremony, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra has landed in Delhi. Priyanka was clicked by the paps as she was exiting the airport.

Also Read

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, the engagement will take place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. Parineeti will be wearing a traditional Indian outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for her engagement. Raghav, on the other hand, has reportedly chosen an achkan, designed by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News