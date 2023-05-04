Watch: Priyanka-Nick Jonas Recreate Doja Cat's Hilarious Met Gala Interview

Doja Cat's interview was one of the craziest highlights of this year's Met Gala. The American rapper, who dressed up as the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette as a tribute, answered all questions with 'meows' in every interview at the event.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who also attended the event, hilariously recreated Doja's now-viral interview on TikTok.