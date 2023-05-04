ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Priyanka-Nick Jonas Recreate Doja Cat's Hilarious Met Gala Interview

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreated Doja Cat's viral Met Gala interview on TikTok.

Doja Cat's interview was one of the craziest highlights of this year's Met Gala. The American rapper, who dressed up as the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette as a tribute, answered all questions with 'meows' in every interview at the event.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who also attended the event, hilariously recreated Doja's now-viral interview on TikTok.

In the video, Priyanka can be heard answering all of Nick's questions with 'meow', like Doja, while he lip-syncs to the audio of the reporter. Here, take a look:

The annual fashion exhibition was organised at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on 1 May. This year's Met Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which celebrated the work and legacy of the late German designer.

At least two more celebrities dressed up as Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, at the Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra to Mindy Kaling: South Asian Stars Dazzle Met Gala Red Carpet

