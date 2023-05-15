'Overwhelmed With The Love': Parineeti Chopra On Engagement To Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message regarding her engagement ceremony on Monday, 15 May. Parineeti got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha in a private ceremony in New Delhi.
Parineeti wrote, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and its amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."
The happy couple had also shared lovely pictures from the engagement. "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!," she captioned the photos.
The couple wore ivory-coloured outfits for the ceremony. Parineeti reportedly wore a Manish Malhotra outfit for the event. The two reportedly met at the London School of Economics (LSE). They have been friends for a while now and were first spotted together earlier this year.
