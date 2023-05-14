ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti & Raghav Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Arvind Kejriwal Share Photos

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on 13 May in Delhi.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday, 13 May 2023. Delhi Chief Minister, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, and actor Priyanka Chopra were in attendance along with other big names.

The AAP leader shared a post as well, he captioned the post in Hindi, writing, "Zindagi ke is naye safar ki shuruvaat par aap dono ko bahot bahot shubhkamnaye. Ishwar aap dono ko hamesha khush rakhe. Bhagwan ki banai apki ye khoobsurat jodi sada bani rahe.( Many many congratulations to both of you on the beginning of this new journey of life. God bless both of you always. May this beautiful pair of yours made by God last forever.)"

While Priyanka wrote in her post, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!"

