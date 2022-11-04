Twitter Reacts As Air Quality in Delhi Touches 'Hazardous' Levels

The most dreaded time of the year is here again. As winter approaches, the rise in air pollution becomes a grave concern.

Many cities in India are currently reporting terrible air quality, with the capital city, Delhi, engulfed in smog yet again. The Air Quality Index - also known as AQI - across Delhi NCR region is 400+ and in several areas, the air quality has reached 'hazardous' levels, with no respite in sight.