Twitter Reacts As Air Quality in Delhi Touches 'Hazardous' Levels
"Delhi pollution should be declared as a Pandemic. It's like a gas chamber", wrote a user.
The most dreaded time of the year is here again. As winter approaches, the rise in air pollution becomes a grave concern.
Many cities in India are currently reporting terrible air quality, with the capital city, Delhi, engulfed in smog yet again. The Air Quality Index - also known as AQI - across Delhi NCR region is 400+ and in several areas, the air quality has reached 'hazardous' levels, with no respite in sight.
According to the reports, the AQI in Delhi is likely to remain in the 'severe' category in the coming few weeks. As the pollution worsens, more and more people are falling in sick, primary schools in the capital have been shut and people are being advised to stay indoors.
While the government is likely to announce more steps to curb the pollution, people are unhappy with the inefficiency of the concerned authorities.
Undoubtedly, pollution has become one of the biggest issues in the world today which needs immediate and effective solutions. As continuously highlighted by scientists, activists and researchers, rising level in pollution not only gravely impacts our own health, but the health of the planet and our future generations. The severity of the problem demands a collective action.
As the crisis worsens, many people took to Twitter and posed their concerns about the rising pollution level. Several people reported discomfort in breathing, while others are experiencing throat infections and cold. Read here:
