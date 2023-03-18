Deleted Scenes From 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Go Viral, Leaving Fans Upset
"Why on Earth would they delete this wholesomeness between two of the most iconic leads', wrote a user.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is undoubtedly an iconic movie, and its craze remains unchanged even after 21 years. For most Bollywood buffs and especially for millennials, K3G has been more than a film. It is an emotion! So, when these deleted scenes of K3G surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't help but wonder why they didn't make the cut.
Fans were really upset with some of the scenes not making it to the final version. They were mostly of Rahul (Shah Rukh) and Anjali (Kajol) and their adorable relationship. Even the scenes that showed the couple’s journey from Delhi to London were removed.
A Twitter user shared the clip of the deleted scenes, with a caption, "The decision to delete this montage is my villain origin story", and it obviously went viral.
With many chiming in and gushing over the chemistry between Shah Rukh and Kajol, they can't help but feel betrayed by the choice of the deleted scenes and even suggested some alternatives.
One user wrote, "Why on Earth that Kajol SRK sequence wasn't there. Why. OMG."
Another user wrote, "What?? What?? OMG! These two. Their chemistry truly is unbeatable my god!"
Check out other reactions:
Topics: K3G Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
