ADVERTISEMENT

'Must-Watch': Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and penned an appreciation note for Rani Mukerji.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Must-Watch': Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rani Mukerji is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with filmmaker Ashima Chibber's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who has already watched the film, took to Twitter to pen an appreciation note for his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani and the film's production team.

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

Take a look at SRK's tweet here:

According to the film's official synopsis, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, an immigrant Indian mother, who fought against the Norwegian government and its foster care system to win back the custody of her children.

Apart from Rani, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh, among others in pivotal roles.

Also Read

Rani Mukerji On the Importance of Having Conversations About Gender Equality

Rani Mukerji On the Importance of Having Conversations About Gender Equality
ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film will hit the big screens on 17 March.

Also Read

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh Are Acting Powerhouses

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh Are Acting Powerhouses

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×