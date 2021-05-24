Covidiots Have Discovered a New Trend: Neem Masks!

Bizarre never ends in India, and this new incident is proof. We might have seen babas and leaders promote everything from cow dung to cow urine and mustard oil as solutions for COVID-19, and we thought it couldn't get worse than this.

But we were wrong, and how! In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, it is seen how a man is wearing a mask made out of neem leaves. He is talking about the benefits of this masks, "Neem is very useful for any illness." He also suggests using tulsi and lemon in the mask to make it more effective.

The video has been uploaded on Twitter by IPS Rupin Sharma, and has garnered a lot of reactions online. The video is captioned, "Not sure this mask will help. Still, majboori ka naam Mahatma Gandhi. Necessity is the mother of Jugaad."

Check out the full video here: