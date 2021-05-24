Tamil Nadu Couple Gets Married Mid-Flight Amid Lockdown

Right from getting married in PPE kits to tying the knot in hospitals, Indian couples have gone above and beyond during COVID-19 for their nuptials. Amidst this, Rakesh and Dakshina, a couple from Madurai, Tamil Nadu decided to get married mid-flight as the lockdown in the state continued.

The couple booked a chartered plane on May 23 from Madurai to Bangalore to perform some of the rituals in the plane. They had 130 guests in attendance, and the video has been uploaded on Twitter.

Check it out here: