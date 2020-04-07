Ghaziabad Couple Has a Lockdown Wedding With Budget of Rs 101
While the COVID-19 lockdown has proposed a unique set of problems to couples about to tie the knot, some lovebirds have decided to ditch postponing their weddings until after the pandemic is over by getting innovative with technology.
Love in the times of coronavirus has people performing wedding rituals on a video conference as family members join in to attend the ceremonies virtually, some even pushing the boundaries by marrying in their backyards in front of guests made out of cardboard.
Hopping on to the bandwagon are Suman and Raju, a Ghaziabad based couple who recently got married in a temple in the presence of four loved ones and a budget of just Rs 101.
In distressing times like such, the couple sought for a silver lining and decided to get married despite the overarching anxiety that’s shadowing the entire world. What matters is happiness, when times get tough. The two looked beyond elated as they exchange the wedding maalas.
Like Raju and Suman, Preet Singh, a 29-year-old merchant naval officer from Mumbai, and Neet Kaur from Delhi did not want to wait till the pandemic got over and hence tied the virtual knot, over a Zoom call!
These examples showcase that when it comes to matters of the heart, extravagance can take a back seat. Here’s wishing the two a brighter future!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)