Ghaziabad Couple Has a Lockdown Wedding With Budget of Rs 101

While the COVID-19 lockdown has proposed a unique set of problems to couples about to tie the knot, some lovebirds have decided to ditch postponing their weddings until after the pandemic is over by getting innovative with technology.

Love in the times of coronavirus has people performing wedding rituals on a video conference as family members join in to attend the ceremonies virtually, some even pushing the boundaries by marrying in their backyards in front of guests made out of cardboard.