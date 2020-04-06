Couple Refuses to Let Lockdown Ruin Wedlock, Marries on Zoom!

What should have been a Punjabi wedding (read grand, opulent, over the top), turned into something more unique and more personal, thanks to the quarantine.

The original guest list of 150 was trimmed down to 50, all of whom logged in from across the world via Zoom, at 11:30 am (IST), as that was the most convenient time.

The families have decided to head to their community Gurudwara at the earliest opportunity, and complete the ceremonies in the presence of the Waheguru.

According to a Times of India report, Preet, the bride says, 'the hardest part is not seeing each other after the ceremony. But the fact that we are married is good enough for me.'