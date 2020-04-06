Couple Refuses to Let Lockdown Ruin Wedlock, Marries on Zoom!
Preet Singh, a 29-year-old merchant naval officer from Mumbai, and Neet Kaur from Delhi tied the virtual knot, literally (!) over a Zoom call on 4 April. Not willing to postpone the date due to the lockdown, the bride and groom went ahead with the virtual wedding, with the blessings of the elders on both sides.
While the bride and groom were fully decked in traditional wedding attire, the 'guests' all logged in their presence and showered their blessings in HD, from their respective countries via zoom.
'...Had Been Planning Our Wedding for Six Months'
What should have been a Punjabi wedding (read grand, opulent, over the top), turned into something more unique and more personal, thanks to the quarantine.
The original guest list of 150 was trimmed down to 50, all of whom logged in from across the world via Zoom, at 11:30 am (IST), as that was the most convenient time.
The families have decided to head to their community Gurudwara at the earliest opportunity, and complete the ceremonies in the presence of the Waheguru.
According to a Times of India report, Preet, the bride says, 'the hardest part is not seeing each other after the ceremony. But the fact that we are married is good enough for me.'
The couple has proven to the quarantined world that love works in ingenious ways, especially with some tech support. Nevertheless, Zoom can do nothing about the delayed honeymoon.
Technology, after all, has its limits. And love, after all, is all about patience!
