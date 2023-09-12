ADVERTISEMENT
BTS' RM Writes Heartfelt Letter To His Fans on His 29th Birthday; ARMY Reacts

RM acknowledged the support of BTS ARMY, revealing how they helped him during challenging times in the industry.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
BTS member RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, celebrated his 29th birthday on 12 September, with a touching letter to his fans on Weverse.

In the heartfelt note, RM expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey. He acknowledged the support of BTS ARMY, revealing how they helped him during challenging times in the industry.

RM's letter, translated by @BTStranslation_ on X (formerly Twitter), conveyed his feelings of happiness and blessedness.

He shared his optimism and the impact of love from those around him on his music. RM also hinted at working on another album, promising to continue creating beautiful music for his fans. His sincere message concluded with a declaration of love and appreciation for his dedicated followers.

In no time, his fans flooded social media with their wholesome reactions. Check here:

Topics:  BTS   BTS Army 

