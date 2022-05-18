Bride Marries Another Man as Groom Arrives Late for Wedding

This incident took place on Sunday, 15 May. The wedding procession from the groom's side began at 9 pm, but failed to arrive at the wedding venue on time. After waiting for several hours, the bride and her family lost their patience and cancelled the wedding. The bride's family then decided to marry her to another man instead.

However, the series of bizarre events didn't end there. The next day, groom's family filed a case against the bride's side while the bride's side accused the groom of being careless and irresponsible. The case was finally resolved after the police mediated the conflict and both parties agreed to cite family issues as the reason for wedding cancellation.