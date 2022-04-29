Bride Marries Relative As Groom Arrives Late And Drunk
Sometimes 'better late than never' is not the best option!
The world sure is an funny place and every day we hear of incidents that leave us amused. One such incident took place in Maharashtra's Malkapur Bangara village in Buldhana district, where a bride ended up marrying her relative as the groom showed up drunk and 4 hours late!
The incident happened on 22 April. The wedding's muhurat was scheduled for 4 pm. However after the bride waited for more than four hours, the groom finally showed up with his baraat and that too drunk! This led to an argument between the groom and the bride side, and the bride's father refused to marry his daughter to the drunk groom. If this wasn't dramatic enough, the girl was then married off to her relative who was present at the same wedding. After all, she deserved a happy ending!
