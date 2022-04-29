Bride Marries Relative As Groom Arrives Late And Drunk

The incident happened on 22 April. The wedding's muhurat was scheduled for 4 pm. However after the bride waited for more than four hours, the groom finally showed up with his baraat and that too drunk! This led to an argument between the groom and the bride side, and the bride's father refused to marry his daughter to the drunk groom. If this wasn't dramatic enough, the girl was then married off to her relative who was present at the same wedding. After all, she deserved a happy ending!