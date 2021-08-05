Assam: Banners Wishing Lovlina Show Huge Pictures of Ministers, Netizens React

Before Lovlina won the medal, a few banners were put up that wished her luck for her upcoming games. There was one catch, though. The banners were for Lovlina, but she was nowhere to be seen on them. Instead, locals spotted pictures of the ministers themselves on the banners.

The banners read, "Congratulations and best wishes to Lovlina Borgohain (Boxer) for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic, 2020. You are the pride of Assam." Below the heading is a picture of the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Bimal Borah.

