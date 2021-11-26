In Adorable Video, Boy Tries to File Case Against Friend for Stealing Pencil
This adorable video will make your day!
A cute video of a boy called Hanumanth from Andhra Pradesh trying to file case against his friend, who is apparently also named Hanumanth, is going viral online.
In the incident that actually took place in February and is going viral only now, the boy tried to complain to officials and alleged that his friend kept stealing his pencil constantly, a claim that is supported by a few other boys too. The accused innocently said that he returned the pencil after using it for a while, but nobody was convinced.
What follows is Hanumanth's relentless attempt to get a formal case filed against his friend while authorities tried to talk him out of it. The result is an adorable video that will absolutely make your day. Check it out here:
A lot of users online enjoyed this video and how cute it was. Here are some reactions:
