In Adorable Video, Boy Tries to File Case Against Friend for Stealing Pencil

A cute video of a boy called Hanumanth from Andhra Pradesh trying to file case against his friend, who is apparently also named Hanumanth, is going viral online.

In the incident that actually took place in February and is going viral only now, the boy tried to complain to officials and alleged that his friend kept stealing his pencil constantly, a claim that is supported by a few other boys too. The accused innocently said that he returned the pencil after using it for a while, but nobody was convinced.