Man Chewing Guthka During India V New Zealand Test Triggers Jokes on Twitter
"This is how we know the match was in Kanpur," wrote one user on Twitter.
The test match between India and New Zealand might have been very interesting after Shreyas Iyer's stunning debut and his impressive partnership with Jadeja, but users on Twitter found something even more entertaining and perhaps more funny from the match.
A man was captured chewing guthka and talking on the phone in the stands of Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.
Right from stereotypical jokes about Kanpur to calling this 'peak UP energy', netizens spared nothing. Here are some other memes from Twitter:
