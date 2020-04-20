Amid COVID Lockdown Flamingos Flock to Navi Mumbai, Turn City Pink

As Mumbaikars stayed in this weekend, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced us into a lockdown situation, the city turned pink with the arrival of migratory flamingos.

On 18 April, news agency ANI reported that a large number of flamingos were spotted at the creek in Navi Mumbai. According to netizens on Twitter, who were ecstatic at the beautiful sight, the arrival is an annual affair. However, this year the number of flamingos was way more than the previous years. Many attributed it to humans staying indoors.