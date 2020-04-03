Amid Lockdown Peacocks Take to Mumbai Streets, Netizens Are Joyous
Amid the nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic, the streets are empty and other creatures are finally venturing out to explore. Recently, a bunch of peacocks were spotted in Babulnath, Mumbai.
Actor Juhi Chawla took to social media to share photos.
Here’s how Twitter users responded to Juhi Chawla’s tweets.
One user shared a video of a peacock that visited their home in Jaipur.
Others were simply struck by the beautiful sight.
Another Twitter user also took to social media to share a video of a peacock on the street in Mumbai. They tweeted, “Mumbai me mor naacha kisne dekha? (Peacock danced in Mumbai. How many witnessed it?) Received clip of dancing peacock near Parsi Colony, Hughes Road”
Take a look:
Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani also took to Instagram to share photos of peacocks spotted in Mumbai. He captioned the post, “Beautiful Peacocks having a field day on the streets of #babulnath in #mumbai”
