Internet Calls Out Adah Sharma for Spreading Lies & Islamophobia in Her New Film

In the trailer, Adah Sharma could be seen wearing a burqa and narrating the story of her forced conversion.

She says she was Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu woman, hailing from Kerala who was forced to convert to Islam. Later, she was recruited into the ISIS and is now languishing in a jail in Afghanistan. She went on to say that, "This was not just her story, but the story of 32,000 women who are converted to Islam and sent to ISIS and no one is taking any action against this."