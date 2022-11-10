Internet Calls Out Adah Sharma for Spreading Lies & Islamophobia in Her New Film
An FIR has been registered against the movie 'The Kerala Story'
The trailer launch of Adah Sharma's new film, The Kerala Story, has landed both the maker, Sudipto Sen, and the actress in a controversy.
According to the reports, the Kerala Police Chief has directed to register an FIR against the film after a complaint was filed; there are also demands to stall the release of the film. Additionally, netizens are calling out the actress Adah Sharma for portraying the film as a "true story" and adding fuel to the fire that is Islamophobia in the country.
In the trailer, Adah Sharma could be seen wearing a burqa and narrating the story of her forced conversion.
She says she was Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu woman, hailing from Kerala who was forced to convert to Islam. Later, she was recruited into the ISIS and is now languishing in a jail in Afghanistan. She went on to say that, "This was not just her story, but the story of 32,000 women who are converted to Islam and sent to ISIS and no one is taking any action against this."
The controversy began when Adah shared the trailer on her Twitter account with #True Story; which led people to believe that there are mass conversions happening in the state of Keral, currently.
Moreover, the video spread like wildfire on the internet with many users sharing the clip claiming it to be a real story.
As none of the claims have been backed by any proof, the netizens were quick to point out that the movie was an attempt to spread propaganda and islamophobia in the country. This is what they said:
