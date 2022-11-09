'The Kerala Story' Teaser Row: FIR Registered on DGP's Order; Congress Seeks Ban

The teaser of the movie released earlier this month, on 3 November.

It claims that over 32,000 women from the south Indian state were forced to adopt Islam, taken to the Islamic State-held areas in Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan and forced to join terror organisation ISIS.

The teaser features actor Adah Sharma whose character in the film narrates her account on how she was abducted from her home and forced to become a terrorist. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.