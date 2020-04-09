Young Man Tested Positive For COVID-19 Talks About His Experience

With COVID-19 cases increasing in the country, people around the nation hold onto hope for a brighter tomorrow and those heroes that help us feel safe and protected are the medics who are working hard and relentlessly to make sure patients dealing with this terrible virus get the care and help they need.

And recently an account of a young boy from Mumbai who was diagnosed with the novel virus has brought to light how dedicated the service of the medical staff at the hospital he was admitted in, was.

Hrishi Giridhar, a resident of Mumbai who was studying in London, decided to return back home to India and happened to contract the virus. He shared his account with the Instagram page- ‘Humans of Bombay’, where he candidly spoke about his experience of being tested positive and the great staff at the Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai who have cheered him on while taking impeccable care of him.