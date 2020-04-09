Young Man Tested Positive For COVID-19 Talks About His Experience
With COVID-19 cases increasing in the country, people around the nation hold onto hope for a brighter tomorrow and those heroes that help us feel safe and protected are the medics who are working hard and relentlessly to make sure patients dealing with this terrible virus get the care and help they need.
And recently an account of a young boy from Mumbai who was diagnosed with the novel virus has brought to light how dedicated the service of the medical staff at the hospital he was admitted in, was.
Hrishi Giridhar, a resident of Mumbai who was studying in London, decided to return back home to India and happened to contract the virus. He shared his account with the Instagram page- ‘Humans of Bombay’, where he candidly spoke about his experience of being tested positive and the great staff at the Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai who have cheered him on while taking impeccable care of him.
Hrishi flew back from London due to the coronavirus outbreak and when he landed in Mumbai, no symptoms cropped up for the next two days, however on the third day he felt exhaustion, sleepiness and also caught a mild fever. His fever shot up the next day.
And soon after he fainted one day, while walking around his home. He injured his chin and broke a few teeth, but beyond the physical injuries, what was daunting was to get tested for COVID-19. He was taken to Kasturba hospital the same night he collapsed and after a simple throat swab, it took exactly 24 hours to get his results.
“The nurses and doctors on hand are friendly and helpful. Breakfast, lunch and dinner is served, which is usually roti, rice, two dals and a sabji and food and warm water is available 24x7. Nurses hand our some tablets (such as multivitamins) to all patients and they monitor if anyone has a fever or is feeling unwell in any way. They also go around giving people cough syrup, in case anyone requires it.”Hrishi Giridhar
After the 24-hour wait, he was tested positive and had to be transferred to another ward. He was tested for BP, blood and X rays. He expressed that he felt he was taken really good care of, his environments were cleaned meticulously and sanitisers were kept in every single room.
“The doctors are nurses seem to know every patient and all their symptoms. I can only implore that everyone trusts that the doctors know what they are doing and are doing it to the best of their capacity. I have immense gratitude to everyone in the hospital who is taking care of me”Hrishi Giridhar
The doctors, besides physical care, also took rounds to talk to every patient, check up on them and ensure that their mental health is okay. The doctors would give them assurance by asking them to stay strong and cheering their spirits up.
He’s been at Kasturba hospital for 12 days now and has been tested negative once. His family members have also been tested negative.
We hope Hrishi's honest account to be of help to those who feel overwhelmed in times of such distress.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)