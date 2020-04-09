Bhopal Doctor Lives In Car To Protect Family From COVID-19
Dr Sachin Nayak, who works at the government hospital in Bhopal, has been living in his car, in order to safeguard his family from the COVID-19 virus. Once he returns from duty, where he works among people infected with the virus, he returns to his car, in stead of his room.
He has been living in his car for more than a week now and speaks with his family via phone or video calls.
Sachin Nayak's decision comes at a time when the country is facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and other safety measures that are vital for healthcare professionals who work in an unsafe environment.
The doctor's farsightedness, which went viral on twitter, was also appreciated by the CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan.
While twitter has taken to Dr Sachin's intentions positively, there are those who wonder why he has not availed government accommodation, and if sleeping in the car would actually allow him to get sufficient rest, which is vital especially in the current situation.
As on date (9 April, 2020), India has crossed the 5,000 mark of COVID-19 positive patients (5,734), with a death toll of 166. As the lockdown nears an end, some states like Orissa and Telangana have decided to extend it further.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)