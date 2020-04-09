Bhopal Doctor Lives In Car To Protect Family From COVID-19

Dr Sachin Nayak, who works at the government hospital in Bhopal, has been living in his car, in order to safeguard his family from the COVID-19 virus. Once he returns from duty, where he works among people infected with the virus, he returns to his car, in stead of his room.

He has been living in his car for more than a week now and speaks with his family via phone or video calls.

Sachin Nayak's decision comes at a time when the country is facing a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and other safety measures that are vital for healthcare professionals who work in an unsafe environment.

The doctor's farsightedness, which went viral on twitter, was also appreciated by the CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan.