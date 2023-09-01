89-Year-Old Panchayat President's Secret To Fitness And Positivity Goes Viral

IAS officer Supriya Sahu recently engaged in an inspiring conversation with 89-year-old Veerammal Amma, the Panchayat President of Arittapatti in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. In a snippet shared on social media, Sahu asked Veerammal about her secret to fitness and a positive attitude.
The response from the elderly leader has garnered significant attention. Known as 'Arittapatti Paati,' Veerammal stands out as Tamil Nadu's oldest Panchayat President. Her vitality and enthusiasm have left a lasting impression.
Veerammal credits her fitness and optimism to a simple diet of traditional home-cooked meals like millets and her tireless work in the agricultural fields. The interaction also included discussions about plans for the development of Arittapatti, recognized as Madurai's first biodiversity heritage site.
The heartwarming exchange has received over 30.8K views and 989 likes within two days, sparking numerous positive reactions from viewers.
