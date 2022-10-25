8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak’s Wife

6. While Rishi Sunak is a British national, Murthy has retained her Indian citizenship. According to The Independent , her non-domiciled status in the UK means she can earn money from abroad without paying taxes in Britain for up to 15 years. Her non-domicile status and the consequent amount of money she saves in taxes have stirred debates in the past as well.

Responding to the criticism, she took to Twitter in April and announced that she would pay tax in the UK for her international income. “I understand and appreciate the British sense of fairness and I do not wish my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or to affect my family.