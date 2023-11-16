World Cup Semifinal: Netizens Are in Awe of Anushka-Virat's Flying Kiss Exchange

In addition to India's victory in the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, netizens can't stop talking about how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are "absolute couple goals".
After Kohli scored his 50th ODI century during the match, the cricketer blew a flying kiss to his actor-wife on the stands, who did the same in return.
A video of the incident went viral on the internet, leaving several fans in awe of the couple's heartfelt exchange.
Sharing a few stills from the match on X, one user wrote, "Yes God level performance and records. But to be an Indian man playing a sport watched by every Indian man and show love publicly, unabashedly, unapologetically, repeatedly towards the woman who stood by him will also be Virat Kohli's legacy."
Another user wrote, "It's nice to see couples supporting each other. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to have a strong bond. #Anushka #ViratKohli"
Have a look at some other reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)