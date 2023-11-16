ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

World Cup Semifinal: Netizens Are in Awe of Anushka-Virat's Flying Kiss Exchange

Anushka Sharma showered kisses on Virat Kohli from the stands as he scored his 50th ODI centuries.

Quint NEON
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
World Cup Semifinal: Netizens Are in Awe of Anushka-Virat's Flying Kiss Exchange
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In addition to India's victory in the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, netizens can't stop talking about how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are "absolute couple goals".

After Kohli scored his 50th ODI century during the match, the cricketer blew a flying kiss to his actor-wife on the stands, who did the same in return.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma Showers Kisses On Virat Kohli As He Celebrates 50th ODI Century

Anushka Sharma Showers Kisses On Virat Kohli As He Celebrates 50th ODI Century
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A video of the incident went viral on the internet, leaving several fans in awe of the couple's heartfelt exchange.

Sharing a few stills from the match on X, one user wrote, "Yes God level performance and records. But to be an Indian man playing a sport watched by every Indian man and show love publicly, unabashedly, unapologetically, repeatedly towards the woman who stood by him will also be Virat Kohli's legacy."

Another user wrote, "It's nice to see couples supporting each other. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seem to have a strong bond. #Anushka #ViratKohli"

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Also Read

'Legend': Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century

'Legend': Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Celebrate Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   Virat Kohli  

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×