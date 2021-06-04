Life in Mumbai: A Roadside Seller’s Story of Struggle & Strength  

Yogesh Banjare is the sole breadwinner of his family. He came to Mumbai from Chhattisgarh with just one aim, to earn more money, so he could give his siblings the best education.



Banjare started working when he was in Class 10 so that he could fund his own education. After his father fell ill and stopped working, he had to take on the responsibility of the house and his two siblings. He dropped out of school and moved to Mumbai to earn more money, but life hasn’t been easy since.