Hilarious Clip of Rahul Shivshankar Scolding the Wrong Guest on Live TV Is Viral

In a hilarious clip from the discussion that has gone viral, Shivshankar is seen scolding a guest presuming he is Ukrainian. Shivshankar asks him to "fight alongside his men" instead of blaming India, and says a "colonial mindset" is at fault for this behaviour. While Shivshankar unleashes a series of insults for the guest, it turns out, he is addressing the wrong man! He assumes that he is talking to Mr McAdams, and is constantly taking his name and scolding him.

But Mr McAdams has actually been unable to say anything for the past two minutes because of the ongoing banter between Shivshankar and another Russian guest (who he assumed was Mr McAdams).

"Dear host, I haven't said a word yet. I don't know why you're yelling at me. I am Mr McAdams," he is heard saying in this hilarious footage. Check it out here: