Kartik Aaryan: ‘There Should Be No Favouritism in the Industry'

Kartik Aaryan answers some fun questions in a quick AMA session.

Ahead of the release of his film Chandu Champion, actor Kartik Aaryan sat down with The Quint for a 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session. From the best advice he has ever received to something he would change about Bollywood, Aaryan answers it all.

When asked which actor’s journey inspires him, Aaryan said, “Amitabh Bachchan’s career and journey inspires me – especially the way he has inspired so many generations and is still a superstar. I had worked on a small ad with him and I was very happy to have had that opportunity.

He went on to talk about things people don't know about him, milestones in his personal life, career highlights, struggles as an actor, and much more.

Watch the video for more.

Topics:  Kartik Aaryan   Chandu Champion 

