Kabir Khan's next film Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar who was India's first Paralympics gold medalist. The film will hit theatres on 14 June.
Here's the real story of the man who inspired Chandu Champion.
Who is the real ‘Chandu Champion’ Murlikant Petkar?
After he won a gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics, Murlikant Petkar became India's first Paralympics gold medalist. In 2018, Petkar was honoured with the Padma Shri.
Murlikant Petkar was born in the Peth Islampur region of Sangli in Maharashtra on 1 November 1944.
He moved to Pune at a young age and joined the Indian Army.
Petkar was part of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) as a jawan of the craftsman rank.
In the 1965 Indo-Pak war, he was severely injured after sustaining several bullet wounds.
He sustained nine bullet wounds – one of the bullets is reportedly still lodged near his spine - and temporarily lost his memory.
Real Story of Murlikant Petkar, Who Inspired Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion'
1. How did Murlikant Petkar’s journey in sports start?
While at EME, Petkar had the opportunity to represent the Indian Army in boxing at the 1964 International Services Sports Meet in Tokyo.
In EME Secunderabad, he continued boxing and started preparing for Nationals.
2. Murlikant Petkar’s International Accolades
Even before his historic win in 1972, Murlikant Petkar had represented India in international sports.
At the 3rd Commonwealth Paraplegic Games in Scotland in 1970, Petkar won a gold in the 50 meter freestyle swimming, a silver in javelin throw, and a bronze in shot-put.
In 1972, the Summer Paralympics took place on Germany. Murlikant Petkar won the gold medal in 50 meter freestyle.
Petkar also swam the stretch in 37.331 seconds, establishing the world record.
3. When did Petkar win the Padma Shri?
In 1982, Petkar’s claim for an Arjuna award was rejected.
Later in 2018, he was conferred the Padma Shri, by President Ram Nath Kovind.
After Petkar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2018, he told IANS, “I have put all that behind me. I am glad that the government finally recognised my achievements. I did feel disheartened when I was denied an Arjuna Award on the ground that I was a disabled person.”
