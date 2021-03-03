Life After Viral Fame: How Social Media Changed Desraj’s Life
From autowallah to ‘hero’ papa ji: Desraj Jodsingh talks about his ‘new life’.
Desraj Jodsingh, who was just another autowallah in Mumbai till a few weeks back, has now become internet’s favourite ‘hero’. His real-life story was so touching that people from across the country, and beyond, came forward to help the 74-year-old so he can live a better life and also give the best education to his grandkids.
This is a story that restores one’s faith in humanity and also makes one believe in the power of social media, and that it’s not always so toxic. Watch this video to find out how Desraj’s life changed after his story went viral, his future plans, and more.
Desraj spoke to The Quint about how he plans to spend the money he’s generously received. His plans haven’t changed, the focus will still be on his grandkids and their education.
“I’m looking for a small place to rent. But I don’t want to go back to the village, I can’t leave Mumbai. This city has given me everything and I’ll be blessed if I breathe my last in this city. People know me, I have friends here. When I don’t meet them, life seems incomplete. So many people came out to financially support me. It makes me very happy, my kids are very happy. They have got everything they always wanted. I’m grateful to everyone who came forward to help us. I assure you we’ll spend this money wisely. I’ll only focus on giving my grandkids a better future.”Desraj Jodsingh
People now recognise him - when he takes his auto out on the road, they come and ask for selfies. Back home, all his relatives are very happy and proud of him.
“Do you feel like a hero?”, we asked Desraj Jodsingh
“I'm a real-life hero, not the one you see in movies.”, replied Papa ji!
Well, we can’t deny that at all. He is a hero for many and now, has many fans across the globe too.
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Camera Assistant: Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar
