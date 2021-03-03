Life After Viral Fame: How Social Media Changed Desraj’s Life

Desraj Jodsingh, who was just another autowallah in Mumbai till a few weeks back, has now become internet’s favourite ‘hero’. His real-life story was so touching that people from across the country, and beyond, came forward to help the 74-year-old so he can live a better life and also give the best education to his grandkids.



This is a story that restores one’s faith in humanity and also makes one believe in the power of social media, and that it’s not always so toxic. Watch this video to find out how Desraj’s life changed after his story went viral, his future plans, and more.