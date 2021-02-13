Watch: 74-Yr-Old Autowallah on Being His Family’s Sole Breadwinner

Desraj had four kids, three sons and a daughter. His oldest son passed away in 2016 and two years later, he lost his other son too, who died by suicide at Khar station. He didn’t have the time to mourn, he had four families to feed. So, he got back on the road the very next day and made sure that whatever he earns is equally divided between all families. His youngest son worked as a security guard but lost his job during the lockdown.