Bak Bak Bilal: How Well Do 'We, The People Of India' Know Our Constitution
Do you know how many Articles the Constitution of India has?
Today (26 January) marks the 74th Republic Day for India. We may enjoy the national holiday and may spare some time to watch the Republic day parade - but do we really know the political significance of this day?
Bilal Jaleel walks the streets of Mumbai, asking people (whoever he can convince, really) some hard-hitting questions about the Indian Constitution.
From 'Who is the Father of the Constitution?' to 'How many Articles does our Constitution have?' - let's find out if 'We, The People Of India' actually know the reasons behind our country's Republic Day celebrations.
Watch the video to find out!
Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan
(This article is a part of the The Quint's 'Know Your Constitution' series, to celebrate 73 years of India being a republic. Click here to view the entire series.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.