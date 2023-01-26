Republic Day 2023 Live: President Droupadi Murmu To Unfurl Tricolour Shortly
Catch all the live updates on India's 74th Republic Day celebrations here.
As India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January, a total of twenty-three tableaux are set to participate in the annual parade which will take place at New Delhi's Kartavyapath, previously known as Rajpath.
The Parade will begin at 10 am and around 65,000 people are expected to attend. Before that President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at 7:30 am. Watch the event live, once it begins, here.
Later in the day, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will join the celebrations as the chief guest.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950
Last year, no foreign dignitary was present at the parade
Out of the 23 tableaux, 17 are from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments
Egyptian Armed Forces To Take Part in Parade
In a first, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will be part of the parade. The contingent will have 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.
Parade To Witness 'Patriotic fervour, Janbhagidari & More'
The Defence Ministry said that the parade on the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," will "witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and janbhagidari (people's participation), as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Egyptian President To Be Chief Guest at Parade
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will witness the Repubic Day parade as the chief guest. India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.
Security Beefed Up Ahead of Celebrations
Security has been beefed up in several parts of the national capital ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations. Heavy barricading is placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs, and metal detectors. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the 26 January parade.
