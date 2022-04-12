‘I’m Married to Him in My Head’, and Other Things Alia Has Said About Ranbir

The internet is buzzing with rumours, speculation, fancams, and edits...all about one thing— Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The duo, who reportedly started dating in 2017, have recently been very vocal about how they feel about each other.

Alia has always said that she has a crush on Ranbir— from saying she wants to marry Ranbir during a Koffee With Karan episode from 2014 to telling NDTV recently, "Even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful ways."

Here are other adorable things Alia has said about her 'special one', Ranbir Kapoor.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan