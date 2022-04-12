Rishi Kapoor Was Planning Ranbir-Alia Wedding in Dec 2020, Says Subhash Ghai
Subhash Ghai says Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 'are finally fulfilling Rishi Kapoor's dream'.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will finally tie the knot this month but Ranbir had earlier said that the couple would’ve gotten married in 2020 if it wasn’t for the pandemic. Filmmaker Subash Ghai has now revealed that Rishi Kapoor had said that they were planning Ranbir’s wedding in December 2020.
Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April, 2020.
Subash Ghai told Bombay Times, “I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive the WWI Maestro award 2020 at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly."
The filmmaker also wished Ranbir and Alia a ‘happy married life’, "Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor."
‘I’m Married to Ranbir in My Head’: Alia Bhatt
In an interview with Rajeev Masand in 2020, Ranbir had said, "It (wedding with Alia) would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life."
When asked about Ranbir’s statement later, Alia told NDTV, “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married, it will work out beautifully.”
Alia and Ranbir reportedly started dating in 2017 when they were working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is slated for release on 9 September.
