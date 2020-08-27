Govt Adamant on Conducting JEE & NEET, But the Risk is Kaafi Real!

“National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General (DG) told me that 7.5 lakh out of 8.58 lakh candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakh out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in twenty-four hours. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost,” Pokhriyal said on on Thursday, 27 August.

Earlier, the minister had said that the verdict of the Supreme Court which dismissed a petition challenging the conduct of the two entrance exams must be respected.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders led by Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a meeting on Wednesday in which they rallied against the decision to hold the exams as scheduled.

While the JEE Main exam is scheduled to be held from 1 to 6 September, the NEET UG exam will take place on 13 September. National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General, Vineet Joshi, has said that the agency is "fully prepared" to conduct the two exams in a "safe and secure" manner in accordance with all COVID-19 health and safety regulations.