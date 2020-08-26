‘Fight Or Fear The Centre?’ Uddhav Asks in Sonia-Led Oppn CMs Meet

"We should decide whether we have to fight or fear the Central government. Opposition chief ministers should speak louder as Central government is trying to suppress our voice," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said at the Opposition meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy along with the West Bengal and Maharashtra chief ministers joined the meeting on video call.