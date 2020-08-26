‘Fight Or Fear The Centre?’ Uddhav Asks in Sonia-Led Oppn CMs Meet
The chief ministers agreed that this was “not the time” to reopen schools or conduct exams.
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, 26 August, led a meeting with chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and also the chief ministers of West Bengal and Maharashtra Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) share, and the NEET and JEE examination issue, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We should decide whether we have to fight or fear the Central government. Opposition chief ministers should speak louder as Central government is trying to suppress our voice," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said at the Opposition meeting.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy along with the West Bengal and Maharashtra chief ministers joined the meeting on video call.
He also added that it was “not the right time” to either reopen schools or hold exams.
“There was a report from the US that about 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?” asked Thackeray, addressing the other chief ministers.
Opposition CMs to Move SC?
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said state governments were being "bulldozed" by the BJP government in the name of cooperative federalism.
“Let us go to the Supreme Court. Let us talk about this matter. This is a mental agony for students. I have not seen so many atrocities in a democracy. The situation is very serious. We have to speak up for the children,” Mamata Banerjee said.
While Punjab CM Singh agreed with Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Soren suggested that the chief ministers can first approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
However, they all agreed that since the exams start in a week, the next move would have to be fast.
