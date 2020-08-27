17 Lakh Took Admit Cards, Shows Students Want JEE-NEET: Edu Min
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said the number of admit cards downloaded shows students want the exams held.
Stating that over 17 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE and NEET admit cards, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Thursday, 27 August, reportedly claimed that “students want exams to be held at any cost.”
According to ANI, the education minister said:
“National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General (DG) told me that 7.5 lakh out of 8.58 lakh candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakh out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in twenty-four hours. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost.”
WHAT ELSE DID THE EDUCATION MINISTER SAY?
The minister asserted that JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570, and NEET exam centres to 3,842 from 2,546. This, he said, has been done for the convenience of students.
“Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice.”Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
BACKGROUND
The National Testing Agency Director General Vineet Johsi had on Wednesday 26 August, said that the agency is “fully prepared” to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET in a “safe and secure” manner in accordance to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
The conduct of the exams have been a matter of intense public interest, invoking contrasting views with many backing the conduct of the exams with the aim to not delay the academic year further while many, including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, have opposed the conduct of the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
