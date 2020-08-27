17 Lakh Took Admit Cards, Shows Students Want JEE-NEET: Edu Min

The National Testing Agency Director General Vineet Johsi had on Wednesday 26 August, said that the agency is “fully prepared” to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET in a “safe and secure” manner in accordance to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

The conduct of the exams have been a matter of intense public interest, invoking contrasting views with many backing the conduct of the exams with the aim to not delay the academic year further while many, including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, have opposed the conduct of the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.