Must Respect SC Order on Conducting JEE, NEET: Education Minister
Dr Pokhriyal said that a majority of students have already downloaded admit cards for JEE Main.
Amid growing calls for postponing JEE Main and NEET examinations, Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, 25 August, said that verdict of the Supreme Court which dismissed a petition challenging the conduct of the two entrance exams in September must be respected.
In an interview with DD News, Dr Pokhriyal said that the Supreme Court had said that life must return to normal and that the academic future of students cannot be kept in suspension for a long time.
“The Supreme Court said that life of students cannot be kept hanging for a long time and their entire academic year cannot be wasted.”Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister
Dr Pokhriyal also said that out of about 8 lakh JEE Main candidates, about 7.25 lakh have already downloaded admit cards. When asked if this means that students are ready to write the test, Dr Pokhriyal said “they have downloaded admit cards to write tests only.”
He also said that around 400 students had requested for a change of exam centre, after the NTA allowed them to change exam city multiple times.
Maintaining that the safety of students come first and exams later, Dr Pokhriyal said that there was a long-standing demands from students and teachers to conduct these exams.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.